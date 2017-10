Production d'algues : une possible réponse nord-coréenne aux sanctions

Is North Korea Going Green? The Strategic Potential of Algae Production | 38 North: Informed Analysis of North Korea

It does not usually raise eyebrows when, in less than two years, more than 25 acres of open ponds are dug, irrigated, and cultivated with healthy and well-maintained algae in a very well-managed ...

